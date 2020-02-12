Katherine Nelson

Nelson, Katherine Joy “Katie”, age 44, of Columbia Heights, Minn. passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. Proceeded in death by grandparents. Survived by husband, Nathan Lalum; parents, Robert and Karen Nelson; sister, Jill (Jody) Heustess; nieces, Charley and Piper and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ehlers Danlos Society. Memorial service 11 a.m., visitation 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis 612-825-2435.

Katie was born in St. Louis Park, Minn. on April 19, 1975 to Robert and Karen (Hill) Nelson. She grew up in Bismarck, attending Highland Acres, Hughes Jr. High and graduated from Century High School. She went on to college and graduated from The University of Mary with a degree in music education. Katie loved her music and enjoyed playing her drums, marimba and the steel drums. She also enjoyed her time as a percussionist with the Bismarck Symphony. After College, she married Nathan Lalum, a fellow music major. She taught music in Lamar, Colo. and Columbia Falls, Mont.

She returned to school to study at Luther Seminary where she received her Mater of Divinity Degree, specializing in care and ministry to the aging. She served as Chaplain at Lyngblomsten Care center in St. Paul until her health prevented her from continuing.

Later, she enjoyed costuming and going to conventions with her husband Nathan. They made costumes together and enjoyed role-playing games with their friends. Katie was a good cook and a good seamstress. She was a good wife, a good friend and a good aunt to Charley and Piper. She will be missed. She passed away suddenly due to complications from influenza A.

