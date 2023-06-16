Katherine Anne (Sandwick) Gross

BISMARCK - Katherine Anne (Sandwick) Gross passed away December 24, after a short and swift battle with diverticulitis. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 17, from three to five pm at The Elks Lodge, 900 South Washington Street, Bismarck ND.

Kathy was born to Gene and Joanne (Hurkes) Sandwick on April 14, 1961 in Moorhead Minnesota. Shortly after her birth the family move to their new home at 1714 N. Bell St. in Bismarck. In 1984 she married Jeff Gross and was blessed with two children, Michael Gross and Krystle (Gross) Hayes.

Kathy is survived by her children Krystle (Gross) Hayes, Michael Gross; her grandchildren Riley and Aria Gross and her brother, Jerry Sandwick and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Joanne Sandwick; her siblings Larry and Pam Sandwick and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kathy had a charismatic smile, a happy go lucky attitude and a cute chuckle. She was giving, caring and wore her heart on her sleeve. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.