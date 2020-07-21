Karen McBride

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Laurie McBride, 74, Bismarck, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. A private funeral service for family and invited friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view at www.eastgatefuneral.com; select “Obituaries” and “Karen L. McBride.”

Born Nov. 10, 1945, to Helen and Carlyle Christensen in Minot, Karen Laurie Christensen lived in Flaxton and Bowbells before moving to Minot at an early age. After graduating as salutatorian from Minot Model High School, she studied English and music at Minot State University, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a paralegal with the McGee Law Firm in Minot, she attended the UND School of Law and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence, graduating with distinction and as a member of the honors society the Order of the Coif.