Karen Landenberger

Karen "Kate" Landenberger, 80, of Underwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at First Assembly of God with Barry Zietz officiating. Interment will be held in the Zoar Congregational Cemetery, rural Underwood. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all on Friday at the Goetz Funeral Home in Underwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior the service on Saturday at the church.

Karen Sue Bishop was born on Sept. 10, 1941 at Ponca City, Okla., the daughter of Mildred (Sinnett) and James “Pete” Bishop. When Kate was 7 years old, her mother died from tuberculosis. She and her two siblings, Jacque and Mike, moved to Arkansas City, Kan. to live with their grandparents, Myrtle (Swanson) and Ezra Sinnett. Kate grew up and attended school at Arkansas City where she also spent time babysitting.