× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Mae Kautzman, mother and grandmother went to heaven Aug. 1, 2020. She passed peacefully at her residence in Bismarck after a long battle with kidney disease.

Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Hazelton Cemetery, Hazelton.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Karen and sign the online guestbook.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Kautzman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.