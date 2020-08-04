Karen Kautzman

You have permission to edit this article.
Karen Mae Kautzman, mother and grandmother went to heaven Aug. 1, 2020. She passed peacefully at her residence in Bismarck after a long battle with kidney disease.

Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Hazelton Cemetery, Hazelton.

