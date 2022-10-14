HAZEN - Karen Jeanne DuBois, 85, Hazen, died peacefully on October 12, 2022 at the Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Per her wishes no service will be held. Private inurnment to be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Karen was born on December 7, 1936 in Mandan, ND, the first child of Ervin and Selma (Sailer) Bohrer. She was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran church in Stanton, ND. Karen was raised and educated in Stanton, graduating from Stanton High School in 1954. On August 9, 1957, she married her loving husband, James DuBois. Two daughters were born to this union, Lora (Wallender) and Hollace (Casillas).

During her working years, she held various administrative assistant positions. When Karen and Jim retired, they spent winters in Texas where she enjoying playing cards and golfing. Retired summers were spent in ND fishing, golfing, and spending time with family.

In addition to her daughters, Karen is survived by grandsons, Phillip (Jennifer) Wallender, Hazen, and Paul (Rachel) Wallender, Lyman, SC; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Garret, Presley, and Aven; son-in-law Martin Casillas and his family; sisters in-law Linda Bohrer, St. Paul, MN and Joyce, Charlene, Donna, and Linda of MN; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Miranda Godfread, St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband James; son-in-law, Brian Wallender; brother, Bill Bohrer; and her parents.

The family would like to thank Sakakawea Senior Suites, Knife River Care Center, and SMC Hospice for the wonderful care given to Karen over the past two years.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.