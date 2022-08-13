Karen (Dekray) Marinov, 57, of Coral Springs, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday, August 4th, 2022, surrounded by loving family and is now with God.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 am, August 27th at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Boca Raton, Florida. There will also be a Celebration of Life service in Bismarck, ND, at 2:00 pm on September 2nd, at Parkway Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.