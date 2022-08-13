 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen (Dekray) Marinov

Karen (Dekray) Marinov

Karen (Dekray) Marinov, 57, of Coral Springs, Florida passed away peacefully Thursday, August 4th, 2022, surrounded by loving family and is now with God.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 am, August 27th at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Boca Raton, Florida. There will also be a Celebration of Life service in Bismarck, ND, at 2:00 pm on September 2nd, at Parkway Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

