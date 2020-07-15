Justin McLean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin (Red) McLean, 43, passed away June 30, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. A celebration of Justin's life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Tumbleweed Bar & Grill, Lincoln.

Justin is the son of Karen Hertz McLean, New Salem, and Clyde McLean, Bismarck. He was born March 12, 1977, in Bismarck.

Justin attended grade school in Williston where he was an avid statewide BMX racer. During middle school and high school in Minot, he became an expert with radio-controlled cars and airplanes. He was a part of the Minot Aircraft Modelers Club, whose life-long members enjoy competing and showing all types and sizes of RC planes.

He went on to master a wide variety of jobs in a variety of places; always excited to try something new. As a young man, he owned and operated a lawncare business. He worked for UPS, loading trucks, and eventually driving triple-trailer trucks. He held several oilfield positions in The Bakken, which forged the path to Safety Coordinator for Watco in Fryburg.