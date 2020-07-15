Justin McLean

Justin (Red) McLean, 43, passed away June 30, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. A celebration of Justin's life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Tumbleweed Bar & Grill, Lincoln.
Justin is the son of Karen Hertz McLean, New Salem, and Clyde McLean, Bismarck. He was born March 12, 1977, in Bismarck.
Justin attended grade school in Williston where he was an avid statewide BMX racer. During middle school and high school in Minot, he became an expert with radio-controlled cars and airplanes. He was a part of the Minot Aircraft Modelers Club, whose life-long members enjoy competing and showing all types and sizes of RC planes.
He went on to master a wide variety of jobs in a variety of places; always excited to try something new. As a young man, he owned and operated a lawncare business. He worked for UPS, loading trucks, and eventually driving triple-trailer trucks. He held several oilfield positions in The Bakken, which forged the path to Safety Coordinator for Watco in Fryburg.
He had a gift of connecting with everyone he met. By nature, people gladly followed him. When he had an opportunity to be the Safety Manager for a Cargill construction project in Charlotte, N.C., of course he did that too. After that contract was complete, he worked in western ND, transporting large deliveries. Then, a chance to work and live in Arizona led him there in May of this year. He was very happy to be a part of the Prescott community, where he also added Boot Truck Operator to his expansive list of abilities. Justin was a free spirit, enthusiastically taking advantage of every new experience life offered him and gathering loyal friends along the way.
He will be so sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Hertz McLean (New Salem); father, Clyde McLean (Bismarck); brother, Garrett McLean (Bismarck); sister, Dawn Brorby and family (Larimore); sister, Audree Joern and family (Bismarck); and sister, Lori Hillestad and family (Bismarck); friends, Lia, Jeremy and Hailey Shreve (Bismarck); and special love, Millie Harris and Trajan (Charlotte, N.C.).
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Elsie McLean (Menoken); and Emil and Rose Hertz (Bismarck).
Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.