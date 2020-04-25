× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Julius Leier, 90, Bismarck, formerly of Burnstad, passed away April 22, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held. A livestream of the service will be available 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27 on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Due to CDC Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings, there will be no more than 10 visitors at a time.

Julius was born on Oct. 2, 1929 in Logan County to Joseph and Clara Leier. Twenty-two years later, on Oct. 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Marcella Glatt.

Julius was stationed in Germany for one year during the Korean conflict. He lived in Burnstad until 2014 when he moved to Bismarck where he resided at the Edgewood Vista until his death. He worked for Farmers Union Oil Company in Burnstad delivering fuel and was the manager. In 1968, he decided to work for Farmers Union Insurance until his retirement. Julius won many awards during his tenure at Farmers Union Insurance. He also owned and operated two school buses for the Napoleon School System for 20 years.