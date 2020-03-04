Julius Gaab, 99, Bismarck, formerly of Richardton, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 9:30 MST/10:30 a.m. CST Thursday, March 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper officiating. Burial will be held 3 p.m. CST Thursday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Julius is survived by his daughter, Judy (Murel) Spier, Beulah; grandson, Travis (Cari) Spier, Sioux Falls, S.D.; granddaughter, Valerie (Randy) Ryberg, Menoken; seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachael and Sophie Jo Spier and Christian, Claire, Hanna and Lucas Ryberg; and sisters, Minnie Schulz, Mandan, Agnes Rehling, Richardton, and Irene Geck, Glen Ullin; and three sisters-in-law, Pauline Gaab and Rachel Gaab, both of Richardton, and Marge Gaab, Park City, Mont.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

St. Mary Catholic Church

418 3rd Ave W

418 3rd Ave W

Richardton, ND 58652

North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

1825 46th St.

1825 46th St.

Mandan, ND 58554