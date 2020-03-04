Julius Gaab

Julius Gaab

{{featured_button_text}}

Julius Gaab, 99, Bismarck, formerly of Richardton, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 9:30 MST/10:30 a.m. CST Thursday, March 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper officiating. Burial will be held 3 p.m. CST Thursday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Julius is survived by his daughter, Judy (Murel) Spier, Beulah; grandson, Travis (Cari) Spier, Sioux Falls, S.D.; granddaughter, Valerie (Randy) Ryberg, Menoken; seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachael and Sophie Jo Spier and Christian, Claire, Hanna and Lucas Ryberg; and sisters, Minnie Schulz, Mandan, Agnes Rehling, Richardton, and Irene Geck, Glen Ullin; and three sisters-in-law, Pauline Gaab and Rachel Gaab, both of Richardton, and Marge Gaab, Park City, Mont.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

To send flowers to the family of Julius Gaab, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
418 3rd Ave W
Richardton, ND 58652
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Julius's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 5
Burial
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th St.
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Julius's Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News