Julie Moszer

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Julie Ann Moszer, 69, passed away to her heavenly father on April 7, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second Street, Bismarck. The church will be livestreaming the service from their Facebook page.

Julie was a very compassionate and loving person, never asking for anything in return. Her smile and laughter were contagious, and she could make everyone feel special. Spending time baking was very therapeutic for her and she found great joy in doing this as much as she could. She also enjoyed cooking, being outdoors in her garden and flower beds, and watching movies. Time spent with family and grandchildren were most precious to her. Over her 43 years of working as a hairstylist she worked at several salons in Bismarck. Most recently retiring in 2015 from Hair Concepts where she considered them as family. During her many years as a beautician, she developed countless friendships and cherished every one of them.