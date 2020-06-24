Julie Moszer

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Julie Ann Moszer, 69, passed away to her heavenly father on April 7, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second Street, Bismarck. The church will be livestreaming the service from their Facebook page.
Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Julie was born on May 4, 1950, in Elgin, to Joseph and Agnes (Fitterer) Schaaf, of Glen Ullin. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School in 1968. Following high school, she moved to Bismarck where she graduated from Josef's School of Hair Design.
On Jan. 8, 1972, Julie married the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Moszer. They resided in Bismarck for the last 48 years and were blessed with three children; Mark, Mitchell, and Marissa. She and her husband were members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Julie was a very compassionate and loving person, never asking for anything in return. Her smile and laughter were contagious, and she could make everyone feel special. Spending time baking was very therapeutic for her and she found great joy in doing this as much as she could. She also enjoyed cooking, being outdoors in her garden and flower beds, and watching movies. Time spent with family and grandchildren were most precious to her. Over her 43 years of working as a hairstylist she worked at several salons in Bismarck. Most recently retiring in 2015 from Hair Concepts where she considered them as family. During her many years as a beautician, she developed countless friendships and cherished every one of them.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Mark (Renae) Moszer, Bismarck; and Mitchell (Carrie) Moszer, Cave Creek, Ariz.; daughter, Marissa (Nick) Brew, Bismarck; “Grandma Julie” to Hudson, Hazel, and Ryker; three sisters, Judy (Harry) Schmidt, Bismarck; Janet (Bob) Tibor, Hebron; Annette Schaaf, Rosemount, Minn.; and one brother, Joe (Jane) Schaaf, Hebron; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Agnes Schaaf; grandparents, Mathias and Flora Schaaf; and Paul and Rose Fitterer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
