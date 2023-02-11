Julie Fladeland

BISMARCK - Julie Fladeland, 60, passed away peacefully the morning of February 9th with family and friends by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 20 at Good Shepherd Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 PM, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 19 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Julie was born on January 23, 1963 and was raised by her parents David and Helen Rask. After graduating Bismarck High School in 1981 she went on to study Computer Programming at NDSCS. After graduating she landed a position at Medcenter One in Bismarck. In the Fall of 1985, Julie ventured off to Phoenix, AZ where she worked at Camelback Hospital for 10 years.

In 1987 Julie met Shane and they wed in 1988, going on to have three children, which were and still the most precious part of their lives.

In 1995, Julie and Shane moved to Newtown where they purchased a ranch where they farmed, ranched, and started Fladeland Mechanical. In 2004 they moved their family and business to Bismarck where they resided until Julie's passing.

Julie was a one-of-a-kind person. She was an avid reader, puzzle master, and really enjoyed her music. Above all Julie loved spending her time with her many great friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Shane Fladeland; son, Trevor Fladeland (Casidie); daughter, Wylie Basic (Emir); father, David Rask; brother, Rick Rask (Paula) and grandchildren. Benum, Kingston, Bridger, and Ace.

Julie was predeceased by her son, Taylor and mother, Helen Rask.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bismarck Cancer Center.

To share memories of Julie and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.