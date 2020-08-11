Julie Campbell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Ann (Forrest) Campbell was born Aug. 7, 1964, in Grand Forks, to Robert “Bob” and Lois (Gibbs) Forrest. She passed away at the age of 55, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in Menoken. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Julie grew up in various towns across North Dakota as the family traveled for her father's work. As a little girl, Julie was shy and had big blue eyes. She would often hide behind her mom's skirt. She made friends easily because of her kind, accepting nature. Julie had struggled with physical difficulties at an early age because of a disability with her feet. At a young age, she spent two years in a wheelchair which may have contributed to her empathy toward others. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1982 where she made lifelong friends Becky (Champa) Kunesh, Bill Champa, Alice Pollard and Chuck Flemmer. She attended Bismarck State College and roomed with her friend, Debbie (Ensrude) Robbins, whom she had met during the time the family lived in Garrison.

She grew up with four siblings, but she was especially close with her younger brother, Mike, and defended him always (unless she was winning)! She was witty, quick and had a great sense of humor.