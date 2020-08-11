Julie Campbell

Julie Ann (Forrest) Campbell was born Aug. 7, 1964, in Grand Forks, to Robert “Bob” and Lois (Gibbs) Forrest. She passed away at the age of 55, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in Menoken. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Julie grew up in various towns across North Dakota as the family traveled for her father's work. As a little girl, Julie was shy and had big blue eyes. She would often hide behind her mom's skirt. She made friends easily because of her kind, accepting nature. Julie had struggled with physical difficulties at an early age because of a disability with her feet. At a young age, she spent two years in a wheelchair which may have contributed to her empathy toward others. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1982 where she made lifelong friends Becky (Champa) Kunesh, Bill Champa, Alice Pollard and Chuck Flemmer. She attended Bismarck State College and roomed with her friend, Debbie (Ensrude) Robbins, whom she had met during the time the family lived in Garrison.
She grew up with four siblings, but she was especially close with her younger brother, Mike, and defended him always (unless she was winning)! She was witty, quick and had a great sense of humor.
Julie met her soulmate Allen Campbell in Elko, Nev. She and Allen married May 27, 1989. They were blessed with the addition of two sons: Jacob in 1998 and Levi in 2001. Allen died in a mining accident in Nevada on Aug. 31, 2012, which left her heartbroken. Julie and her sister, Loralei Pierce, moved back to North Dakota together with Julie and Allen's sons. The boys were her world. She delighted in being a mom and mothered all of her children's friends, as well. She considered Stetson Lowry a third son.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with Allen and their boys in the mountains in Nevada. She loved to travel and had wonderful memories of her and Allen on a Caribbean cruise. Julie made many close friends while in Nevada, and she was fortunate to remain close to them and Allen's extended family. She talked with her sister-in-law, Lynnette (Campbell) Trafford, every day on the phone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Ray Campbell; her parents, Lois and Bob Forrest; her grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Jacob Kiandre' and Levi Aaron, Menoken; brothers, Timothy (Kathy) Forrest, Mandan; and Michael (Annetta) Forrest, Bismarck; sisters, Loralei Pierce (Denny d. 2011), Menoken; Koko (James) Karlin, Bismarck; and, Lillian Dahms, LaSueur, Minn.; nephews, James Karlin Jr., Zachariah and Nathan Forrest; and niece, Karin (Jeremy) McMinn.
To share memories of Julie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.