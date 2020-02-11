Judy Kocis

Judy RoJean (Severson) Kocis, 77, died on Feb. 8, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Born on Oct. 6, 1942, Judy was the second child of Robert and Alvena (Schmidt) Severson. She grew up in Fessenden where she attended school and graduated in 1960.

She attended Minot State Teachers College, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. She continued at MSTC as a student in the first class to receive a master's degree in speech pathology in the spring of 1965.

Her first professional position was as a speech clinician at schools in Pierce Country from 1965 to 1969. In 1969, she began working in several schools in the Bismarck Public School system, with the majority of her years at Dorothy Moses Elementary School. This was her true calling because she loved working with children.

Judy was united in marriage to Albert Kocis on June 16, 1979. This union brought two sons into her life, Todd and Lance. They enriched her life as did her precious grandchildren -- Braden, Hunter and Bailey.

