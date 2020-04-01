Judy Frances Hoff died March 27, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck.

Judy was born Nov. 11, 1937 in Bismarck to Robert and Mary Hoffman (Pfau). She grew up in Flasher. Throughout most of her younger years Judy attended daily mass at St Lawrence Church. In 1955 she graduated from Flasher High School as Valedictorian at the age of 17. She then attended Dickinson College where she earned her teaching degree. After graduation she taught for two years at a small country school near Flasher.

Judy met a handsome rancher, Jim Hoff, of Leith and they were united in marriage on June 2, 1958 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Flasher. Jim and Judy ranched on the Cannonball River south of Leith, where they raised nine children. Active in their children's lives and the community, they continued to attend all local football and basketball games long after their own children were grown and gone. They were proud to receive the first ever Fan Appreciation Award from the Carson school.

Around 1978 Judy became a New York Life Insurance agent. She loved the aspect of getting to know and serve so many people in the local communities. Judy also served for several years on the board of the North Dakota Catholic Family Services and the Dakota Resource Council.