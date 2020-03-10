Judy Erickson

Judy Emma (Bauer) Erickson, 73, died March 8, 2020 at St. Alexis Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, March 14, at the Beulah Congregational Church, Beulah with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, rural Beulah.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Judy is survived by three sons, Scott (Debbie) Erickson, Zion, Ill., Todd (Shelly) Erickson, Apple Valley, Minn., and DJ (Roberta) Erickson, Beulah; one daughter, Leann (Jeff) Schafer, New Rockford; 15 grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Erickson, Lucas Erickson, Peyton Erickson, Tyler (Tara) Caspers, Megan Erickson, Austin Erickson, Dahlen (Kailee) Staskywicz, Payton (McKayla Roehle) Staskywicz, Chelsey (Kyle) Erdmann, Colten Schafer, Corey Schafer, Tanner (Heather Kottre) Erickson, Trever (Sierra Wetzel) Erickson, Tyler Erickson, and Tucker Erickson; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor and Teagon Caspers, Brailee and Brecklen Staskywicz, Rylan Erickson, Kase Erickson and Kade Erdmann; three sisters, Jan (Ron) Gunsch, Sandie Navratil (friend Jack Dittus) and Shelley (Vance) Giese; two brothers, Lee (Suzy) Bauer, and Marvin (Joyce) Bauer, two sisters-in law, Grace (Jay) McLane and Wanda (Chuck) Gustafson; and special friend, Marvin Erickson.