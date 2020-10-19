Judy Ann Bottleson was born on January 6, 1947, in Minot, ND, daughter of Gordon and Adelaide (Swenson) Bottleson. She was raised and educated in New Town, graduating from New Town High School in 1965. She furthered her education by attending college at Minot State University. She worked at the ASCS office in Stanley, ND for two years following college.

On October 19, 1968 Judy was united in marriage to Darold Dyke at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Town, ND. They resided in Stanley for a year before making their home on the farm in Plaza. She was fully engaged in the life of farming by hauling grain, taking lunches to the field, and working cattle. Over the years they raised their family and constructed a new house, which was filled with love. After retirement, they ventured south to Arizona in the winter where she had her eyes set on a park model home they made their own, with a variety of honey-do-lists. She loved the country life despite the ticks. She enjoyed watching the birds, however, not the mess they left behind on the deck. She also appreciated the wildlife - even a rare cougar ...... which she insisted was NOT a deer!