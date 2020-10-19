Judy A Dyke, 73, Plaza, ND, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in a Minot hospital.
Judy Ann Bottleson was born on January 6, 1947, in Minot, ND, daughter of Gordon and Adelaide (Swenson) Bottleson. She was raised and educated in New Town, graduating from New Town High School in 1965. She furthered her education by attending college at Minot State University. She worked at the ASCS office in Stanley, ND for two years following college.
On October 19, 1968 Judy was united in marriage to Darold Dyke at Bethel Lutheran Church in New Town, ND. They resided in Stanley for a year before making their home on the farm in Plaza. She was fully engaged in the life of farming by hauling grain, taking lunches to the field, and working cattle. Over the years they raised their family and constructed a new house, which was filled with love. After retirement, they ventured south to Arizona in the winter where she had her eyes set on a park model home they made their own, with a variety of honey-do-lists. She loved the country life despite the ticks. She enjoyed watching the birds, however, not the mess they left behind on the deck. She also appreciated the wildlife - even a rare cougar ...... which she insisted was NOT a deer!
Judy was classy, yet modest. She was a perfect combination of Mary and Martha, from the Gospel of Luke. She was courageous and selfless, always putting others first. She loved to bake and generously served anyone who stopped by for coffee. True to her 100% Norwegian heritage, she has often been heard saying “uff da” or “feeda”!
Treasured family memories include Gramma playing “beauty chop” with her granddaughters and Mom burning garbage in her bathrobe, green jacket and red hat. For each birthday or Christmas holiday her family loved receiving homemade cards with a personalized message.
She kept a large vegetable garden and many flower gardens. Lawnmowers were very special to her. Judy’s yard was enviable, and her honey-do-list included completing a maintenance free flower bed under their crabapple tree this fall. She liked to read romance novels and recently became a football enthusiast, watching the Philadelphia Eagles. She treasured her camping trips while dodging june bugs and avoiding ‘broaches’ around the campfire. She enjoyed the gaming challenges of Farm Heroes Saga and even though she didn’t post on her own Facebook account, she had many kind comments for others. She loved chocolate and mudslides - but only before 5 pm!
She was a member of Spring Valley Lutheran Church, Shell Creek Lutheran Church and County Board Member of both Lutheran Brotherhood and Thrivent. She volunteered with her Shell Creek friends at the North Dakota State Fair and Norsk Hostfest making Norwegian tacos.
Judy’s death was unexpected and heartbreaking for us. We often don’t understand why things happen in life. We wanted more time and more memories together. Our Mother/Grandma was an angel on Earth, sharing love with those around her through thoughts, words and actions. She is undoubtedly watching over us from above. May God provide her with a beautiful flower garden with unlimited water to fulfill her nurturing spirit. We were truly blessed to know her, to learn from her, to love her.
Judy will be greatly missed by all who loved her dearly: Husband Darold, just missing their 52nd anniversary by 5 days; Son, Branon (Sherry) Dyke; Daughters, Nikki (John) Wittenberg, Marcy (Paul) Westgard; Brother, Lantz (Gail) Bottleson; Sisters, Karen (Jack) Smith, Marcia (Dale) Lallum; Grandchildren, Marissa (Daniel) Connor, Miranda Dyke, Shelby Wittenberg, Jared Wittenberg, Conner Dyke, Gage Wittenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:00 -7:00 pm, Thompson-Larson Chapel, Minot, ND
Funeral Service: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 10:00 am, Shell Creek Lutheran Church, Rural Plaza, ND. Due to Covid19 Restrictions, the Funeral Service will be by Invitation Only.
Those wishing to listen to the funeral service live may do so by tuning into 89.1 FM. The transmitter requires you to “be in view of the church.”
A public Graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 21, 2020 11:30 am, Spring Valley Cemetery, Rural Plaza, ND.
A video copy of the funeral service will be uploaded following the burial and may be accessed by going to the YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw.
Those wishing to sign an online guest register may do so at www.thompsonlarson.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.