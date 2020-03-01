Judy Dosch, 81, lifelong resident of Strasburg, was surrounded by loving family members at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., as she entered into eternity on Feb. 24, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Judith Ione was born on July 10, 1938 in Strasburg to Valentine “Rudy” Keller and Edythe (Gillespie) Keller. She grew up in Strasburg and attended St. Benedict's Grade School and graduated in 1956 from high school.

Judy and Al Dosch were married August 13, 1959 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Strasburg. They were blessed to be able to celebrate their 60th anniversary last summer.

Church, school and community were important to Judy and she was very involved in many different committees and activities over the years. In addition, Judy worked in the business her grandfather, Valentine Keller Sr. started in 1911 which is Keller's Hardware in Strasburg until her retirement in 2016.

Judy lived a long and fulfilling life of 81 years, holding both her family and faith closest to her heart and of utmost importance and priority.