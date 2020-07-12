× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judy DeWitt, 81, Bismarck, formerly of Jud, passed away July 8, 2020, at Prince of Peace in Ellendale. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service at Haut Funeral Home.

Judy was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Ted and Martha (Elhardt) Wegner in Jamestown. She was raised and educated in rural Alfred and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1956.

Judy was united in marriage to James DeWitt Oct. 5, 1956, in Stevenson, Wash. They made their home in Roseburg, Ore. for one year and then moved to Alfred for one year before moving to their home on a farm NW of Jud until Jim's passing in 2009. Judy moved to Bismarck in the fall of 2009.

Judy was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Gackle. Judy liked to garden, tend to her flowers, quilt, do ceramics and collect antiques.