Judy Braun-Davis

Judy Marie Braun-Davis, born Dec. 27, 1951, passed at St. Alexius Medical Center on Feb. 9, 2020. She was a mother to two, but a mom to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and George Braun, as well as the love of her life, her husband Gary (59) and four unborn children.

She is survived by her kids Nick (Earl 34) and Lydia (26) and five siblings; Paula, Dennis, Mickey, Jim and Tom.

You are remembered with a big smile and a sly wink. You will always be in our hearts. Give Dad a big hug for us. We will forever love and miss you; Rest In Peace Mom.

