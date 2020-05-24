Judith Kirsch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Judith Ann Kirsch, 72, Bismarck, passed away on May 19, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date this summer.

Born May 1, 1948, Judy was raised on a farm southeast of Gladstone. She graduated from Gladstone High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Dickinson State University and a master's degree from North Dakota State University.

Judy taught English and German to junior and senior high students in the Mandan School District for 41 years. She was totally dedicated to her students and her work. Her “German food parties” at school were especially popular. Believing that the best way to learn a language and experience a foreign culture was in person, she organized and guided several summer study tours to Germany, Switzerland and Austria for her German language students.

While teaching was Judy's vocation, travel abroad was her avocation. Over the course of her life she made more than 30 trips to Europe, visiting over 13 countries from Norway to Hungary. Judy personally planned all travel details for each trip. She was particularly taken by the culture, people and food of Turkey which she visited five times.