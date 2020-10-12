Judith Fleener

Judith Arlene Brett Fleener passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1929 in Minot, ND. Judith was raised and educated in Minot. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics from North Dakota State University in 1951. Judith taught at Dickinson School of Nursing, Belfield High School, Dickinson High School and was an extension educator for NDSU for many years. Judith married Fred Fleener in 1951 and together they raised six children.

Judith was a member of Dickinson United Methodist Church, the church choir and was a church educator. She was an active community leader, involved in PEO-Chapter B, Order of the Eastern Star, St. Luke’s Service League, AAUW, and Homemaker’s Club.

Judith was an accomplished seamstress and chef. She hosted many family dinners and holidays. She loved to travel visiting family and friends. Judith’s passion was spending time at the lake. She enjoyed many happy hours with her children and grandchildren there. She loved swimming, fishing, boating, gardening, playing bridge, and arrowhead hunting. Her loving hands will be missed by all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, her parents, Fred and Florence Brett, her sister, Charlotte Mair, and her brother, Frederick Brett.