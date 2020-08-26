Judith Dawson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith Evelyn (Sullivan) Dawson passed from this life to the next July 24, 2020. She was born in Minneapolis Oct. 28, 1937, to John Sullivan Jr. and Evelyn (Satter) Sullivan. After World War II, her family settled in Bismarck, and she attended Bismarck High School.

While at the University of North Dakota, she edited the Dakota Student newspaper, was a member of Theta Sigma Phi (Women in Journalism), Mortar Board and Delta Gamma Sorority and received the Sigma Delta Chi scholarship award, the Blanche Lynch journalism scholarship and the Larry Schlasinger Cup awarded to the outstanding senior in journalism.

After graduating cum laude from the University of North Dakota (UND) in 1959, she was hired as writer for the Bismarck Tribune. As she developed her journalism skills into freelance public relations, she left to begin her master's degree study at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism. There she met and married Jerry Dawson, a Naval officer also pursuing that goal.