Joyce Shauer

WISHEK - Joyce Schauer, 93, of Wishek, ND, passed away September 19, 2022 at the Wishek Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wishek.

Joyce Ann Schauer was born at Hankinson, ND to Andrew and Mona (Payne) Jarske on September 22, 1928, her mother's 22nd birthday. As a child she moved with her family to various railroad locations. Attending school in Hankinson, Hill Head, SD and Ashley, ND, graduating from Hankinson High School in 1946.

In 1940 Joyce was a delegate to the State YCL Convention in Bismarck and gave her first speech in the ND House of Representatives. In 1945 she started her first job at the Newsreel Theater in Minneapolis as a cashier. In 1946 she attended the Minneapolis School of Business prior to being employed as a clerk at NW Bell in Minneapolis.

Joyce Jarske and Arnold Reiland were married at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Mantador, ND, on December 19, 1946. They were blessed with four wonderful children, each special in their own way. Following their marriage, they lived in many locations, the railroad being a main factor in their lives.

Joyce's nursing career began as a nurse's aid at the WCH. She attended Lake Region Junior College at Devils Lake, ND, graduating as an LPN in 1962. Following her graduation, she worked at the WCH as an LPN charge nurse, operating room tech and in labor and delivery. She later was employed by the Wishek Nursing Home, Heart & Lung of Mandan, St. Alexius Hospital Maternity, Q & R Clinic and the Wishek Clinic and Hospital.

While living in Lehr and Wishek, Joyce was active in many civic and local organizations. She was a 65 consecutive year member of American Legion Auxiliary. In 1977, Joyce was appointed to the ND State Board of Nursing. She served as Treasurer and Vice President. She was elected President and Secretary of Division 5 LPN Association and Secretary and President at the state level. She also served as Chairman of Presidents Organization National Federation of LPN Association. She attended five National Conventions and National Meetings throughout her career.

On July 2, 1995, Joyce married Melvin J. Schauer at St. Boniface Catholic Church. During the course of their marriage, Joyce and Mel lived in Wishek and Bismarck, enjoying years of Reiland and Schauer family gatherings at both Green Lake and Lake Isabel at Dawson, ND. In 2011 they moved to WLC Assisted Living Apartments. She entered the WLC in 2020.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Reiland; parents, Andy and Mona Jarske; son, John Reiland, who always called mom the "Rock of Gibraltar" who always handled things, especially tragedy, with strength and grace; grandson, Bill Reed; brother, Paul Jarske; son-in-law, Leo Krein and Numerous Reiland and Schauer brothers and sisters-in-law.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Melvin J. Schauer, Wishek; daughters, Beth (Curt) Rudolf, Mandan and Nancy (Tom) Sperling, Mandan; son, Paul (Tamie) Reiland, Mitchell, SD; daughter-in-law, Elaine Reiland, Hernardo, FL; sisters-in-law, Nancy Jarske, Clayton, CA, Rosemary (Wayne) Smith, Wausau, WI; brother-in-law, Gilbert (Audrey) Schauer, Longview, WA; special niece and nephew, Andrea Jarske and Michael Jarske, Concord, CA; grandchildren, Amanda (Pete) Carlson, Bozeman, MT, Roxanne (David) Garza, Seattle, WA; Niki Reiland, Sioux Falls, SD, Kyle (Luanne) Krein, Devils Lake, John (Aimee) Reiland, Estes, CO, and Heather (Matt) Fontana, Midland, TX; 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous Reiland and Schauer nieces and nephews. Joyce is also survived by decades of medical co-workers. She loved and was loved by everyone she ever worked alongside.

