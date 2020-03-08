Joyce Rettinger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce enjoyed music and was a talented musician, playing several instruments. As a teenager, she played in the school band, the community band directed by Phillip Lamprecht and Mr. Nick Koppinger, and their own family band which was called the M&M Band for the Mellmers and the Madlers. The M&M Band played for many dances and other events in the surrounding communities. A highlight for Joyce was to perform at the Capitol and to perform in the parade at North Dakota's 50th anniversary, 80 years ago.

A farm girl most of her life, Joyce was always hard working, dependable and supportive. She said the Depression taught her many things. She was a true woman farmer being able to do anything that any farmer would do on a farm. After leaving the farm, Joyce moved to Glen Ullin to be near her daughter Linda Duppong. Glen Ullin was her second home. Her last four years were spent in Albuquerque, N.M.

Most precious to Joyce were the times spent with family and God. In Glen Ullin, she was a Lioness, in a bowling league, Pinnacle Club, Welcoming Committee, CCD teacher, Art Association, Women of Sacred Heart, Morning Coffee groups, and many others. She traveled extensively in the United States and other countries.