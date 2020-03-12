Joyce Malling

Joyce Arlene (Huettl) Malling, previously of Max, died March 9, 2020 at the Edgewood Village Living Community in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. A rosary/prayer vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Max. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church in Max.
Joyce was born May 5, 1946 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Minot to George Joseph Huettl and Elna Emma (Schmidt) Huettl. After graduating from Max Public School in 1964, she received a full scholarship to Minot State Teacher College. Her full tuition and scholarship to cover it were both $500. She graduated with a teaching certificate in 1966 and later completed her bachelor's degree in elementary education.
She married Leslie Marvin Malling on June 10, 1967 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Max. Her first teaching job was in Mohall followed by years teaching basic reading and fifth grade in Karlsruhe. She then returned to her hometown of Max and substitute taught until being hired full-time as a kindergarten teacher and finally, as a second grade teacher for 26 of her nearly 40 year teaching career.
Our mom was a champion of small-town life, her Catholic faith and always, always children. She spent countless hours dedicated to community and church service. From co-chairing the planning of the All School Reunions for the Alumni Association to spaghetti suppers at church as a member of the Ladies Aide. Mom followed in Grandpa's footsteps to help make Max a better town for all residents.
Mom was a passionate advocate for literacy and the written word and one of her most lasting legacies was helping to create and build the Max Public Library. She joyfully spent much of her time and many summers volunteering her energy to building a collection of books and resources that the community could be proud to share.
After retiring from teaching in 2008, she moved to Bismarck where she spent her time with new and old friends crafting, reading, and most importantly, spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elna Huettl, husband Leslie Malling, mother and father in-law, Clifford and Carrie Malling, stepmother-in-law LaVerne Malling, brothers-in-law, Larry Lindemann, Robert Malling, Richard Malling and Garry Malling. Her niece, Jody Zahnow and great nephew, Jason Malling.
She is survived by her children, Dorene (Paul) Malling-Lee, Bismarck, Greg Malling, Oconomowoc, Wis., Pamela (Stuart) Goehring, Bismarck, Carrie Malling, Seattle, Wash., Ronne' Ostby, Washington, D.C; grandchildren, James Malling, Catherine Goehring, Thomas Goehring and Frances Goehring; siblings, James (Jan) Huettl, Anchorage, Alaska, Linda (James) Zahnow, Edmonds, Wash., Kathy Lindemann, Valley City, Susan (Terry) Halverson, Max, Ron (Korie) Huettl, Minot, Anthony (Kristi) Huettl, Northfield, Minn.; sister-in-law Lois Malling, Bismarck, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, former students and dear friends.
The family would like to thank all the physicians, therapists, and nurses who cared for her during her illness. A special thank you to Dr. Wos, Sara Doll, FNP, the nurses and nurse navigators at Sanford Cancer Center; Dr. Jha and his team, University of Minnesota Oncology; Edgewood Vista nurses and staff; and CaringEdge Home Health and Hospice. In her final months, Stephanie, Tracy and Rachel were an extra special blessing that she came to think of as family.