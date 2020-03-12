Joyce Malling

Joyce Arlene (Huettl) Malling, previously of Max, died March 9, 2020 at the Edgewood Village Living Community in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. A rosary/prayer vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Max. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church in Max.

Joyce was born May 5, 1946 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Minot to George Joseph Huettl and Elna Emma (Schmidt) Huettl. After graduating from Max Public School in 1964, she received a full scholarship to Minot State Teacher College. Her full tuition and scholarship to cover it were both $500. She graduated with a teaching certificate in 1966 and later completed her bachelor's degree in elementary education.

She married Leslie Marvin Malling on June 10, 1967 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Max. Her first teaching job was in Mohall followed by years teaching basic reading and fifth grade in Karlsruhe. She then returned to her hometown of Max and substitute taught until being hired full-time as a kindergarten teacher and finally, as a second grade teacher for 26 of her nearly 40 year teaching career.