× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce Haugen, age 90, died on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Rennes Health Care. She was born in Mandan on Dec. 20, 1929 to Harry and Ethel Hunke.

Joyce was a homemaker most of her life. She worked and was an active member of the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation in Mandan for many years. Later after moving back to North Dakota from Wisconsin, she was a proofreader for the ND State Legislature until retirement.

She was a church organist in Conover, loved to play the piano and organ, was an avid needle pointer and loved to knit.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Albert in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter: Joan (Mike) Hansen; sons: Jerry (Sally) Haugen, Rodger (Dawn) Haugen, Mark Haugen; sisters: Pat Kremer, Eileen (Wally) Joersz; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River, Wisconsin, are appreciated by the family.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Haugen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.