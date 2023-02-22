Joy Lynne Reeves Monzingo

DESTIN, FL - Joy Lynne Reeves Monzingo of Destin, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday evening January 22, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama after a weekend surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years George F. Monzingo, M.D. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Nelson Reeves, Sr. and Versaline Winstead Reeves; her brother Sidney Nelson Reeves, Jr; and sister-in-law Dorothy Carr Reeves, all of Meridian, Mississippi.

She is survived by her children Jerry Franklin Brown, Jr. (Ellen), Lewisville, Texas; Jennifer Lynne Brown Miles(Howard), Birmingham, Alabama; JoEllen Reeves Brown, Destin, Florida; and Alice Monzingo Nolen (Richard), Atlanta, Georgia. She was known as Grandma Joy to Jarred Brown(Jennifer); Sam, Sarah and Ben Patton; Richard, Jr. and Elizabeth Nolen; and by great grandchildren Harper, Holland, Henry and Hayes Brown.

Joy was born August 16, 1936, in Meridian, Mississippi. After high school, she moved to Brewton, Alabama and worked for the Brewton City Schools and The Carriage House before going to work at Monzingo Radiology, assisting in the care of patients at D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital. Upon retirement, George and Joy enjoyed interesting and independent lives with a passion for travel from homes in Taos, New Mexico; Destin, Florida; and Bismarck, North Dakota. They relished seeing different parts of the country, visiting family and friends, attending festivals and LSU football games, and eating good food at fun places.

When George passed away in August, 2022, in Bismarck, Joy returned to Destin to be closer to her children. Even with a challenging final year, with George and Joy both having health issues, Joy and Doc were strong and content. Their courage, faith and strength were best reflected by her assertion in the end that "God is good," a feeling they both shared.

The family thanks Hope Hospice, Birmingham and the cardiac care unit at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital, Pensacola, Florida, as well as Jack and Debbie Marquart for their friendship and help in Bismarck, North Dakota.