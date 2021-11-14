Joshua Rhoads

Joshua Alan Rhoads, 15, of Mandan, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, at Sanford Children’s Hospital, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, with Pastor Phil as officiant. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hurdsfield.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m. at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Joshua was born on Dec. 2, 2005, in Williston, to Loren and Linda (Christianson) Rhoads. He attended school in Williston, where he enjoyed making his classmates and teachers laugh and smile.

Joshua loved collecting cars, having a collection of thousands. He also loved listening to music, watching videos, and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces around him. Joshua was so loving and was always caring for others when they were hurt or sad. One of the most important things to him was his family, his momma owl, daddy owl, sister owl, brother owl Jordan, brother owl James, nephew owls, Kramer owl, Auntie and Richard owl, and many other owl family members.

He will be deeply missed by everyone that has ever been in his life.

Joshua is now reunited with his Nan and Grandpa, Uncle Justin, and Grandma Alice.

