Josephine Stampka, 95, Jamestown, died Feb. 12, 2020 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown.

Josephine Lira was born Jan. 17, 1925 on the family north of Fried, the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Blaskowski) Lira. She was baptized, received her first communion and was confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fried. Josephine was raised on the farm and attended the Fried Township School through eighth grade and then attended Jamestown High School. She moved with her family to a farm east of Montpelier where she helped during the spring and summer months and worked in clothing stores and bakeries during the winter months.

On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Joseph Stampka at St. Hubert's Catholic Church in Montpelier with Fr. Hannaker presiding. They settled on a farm east of Fried and later moved to Jametown. Josephine worked in various restaurants and in 1979, began working in the dietary department at the North Dakota State Hospital. In 1992, she retired from the State Hospital as a Supervisor II. Josephine returned to work at the James River Senior Center as a cook. She retired in April of 2008.