Joseph Thomas

Joseph A. Thomas, 92, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 with a rosary/vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Joseph was born July 15, 1929, the son of John H. and Mary (Bender) Thomas. He attended St. Anthony Parochial School and Mandan High School. He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Sergeant. Joseph was awarded the following medals: The Army Occupation Medal (Japan), The United Nations Service Medal, The Korean Service Medal and received one Bronze Service Star. After service, he was employed with Armours Creamery for 10 years and Cloverdale Foods for 28 years, retiring in April of 1994. He then worked part time at the Civic Center.