Joseph Thomas
Joseph A. Thomas, 92, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 with a rosary/vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Joseph was born July 15, 1929, the son of John H. and Mary (Bender) Thomas. He attended St. Anthony Parochial School and Mandan High School. He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged with a rank of Sergeant. Joseph was awarded the following medals: The Army Occupation Medal (Japan), The United Nations Service Medal, The Korean Service Medal and received one Bronze Service Star. After service, he was employed with Armours Creamery for 10 years and Cloverdale Foods for 28 years, retiring in April of 1994. He then worked part time at the Civic Center.
He married Adeline Emter on June 25, 1956, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in rural Glen Ullin. They were blessed to recently celebrate their 65th anniversary. Joseph was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck and the Eagles Club. He loved spending time with his family and visiting his friends at the Burleigh County Senior Center. He loved doing puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.
Joseph leaves behind his wife, Adeline; three children, Randy (Nadine) Thomas, Rapid City, S.D., Pam (Gerard) Mathern, Bismarck, and Mike (Christine) Thomas, East Bethel, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Emma Thomas (Luke Jones), Veronica Thomas, Jessica (Adam) Heili, Andrea (Brandon) Diehl, Adam Mathern, Alex (Katie) Mathern and Logan Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Diehl and Nolan and Donovan Heili; sister, Katie Fischer; brother-in-law, Ervin (Marge) Emter; step-brother, Eddy Emter; step-sisters, Alvina Metzger, and Clara (Jim) Goldader.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, George Emter; mother and father-in- law, John and Veronica Emter; sister, Isabelle (Pete) Dietrich; brother-in-law, Bill Fischer; sister-in-law, Marlene Bechhold; and two half-brothers, Gene and George Emter.