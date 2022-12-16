 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph P. Klein

Joseph P. Klein

MANDAN - Joseph P. Klein, 89, Mandan, passed away surrounded by his family on December 12, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan.

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church, with burial immediately following at Mandan Union Cemetery. A luncheon will begin following the burial in the school cafeteria. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. A livestream of the service will be available.

