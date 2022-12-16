Joseph P. Klein

Visitation will be on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church, with burial immediately following at Mandan Union Cemetery. A luncheon will begin following the burial in the school cafeteria. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. A livestream of the service will be available.