Joseph Kautzman

Private funeral Mass for Joseph J. Kautzman, 93, New Salem, will take place at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, outside of St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. During this time, please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Joseph J. Kautzman passed away (or as Joe liked to say “expired”) April, 15, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.
Joe was born March 13, 1927, in Judson and is the first-born child of George H. and Rose (Wetsch) Kautzman. His first home was near Sweetbriar. Later the family moved to a farm near Bluegrass. He attended school through the eighth grade until he was needed to help on the farm. When Joe was sixteen, they moved to a farm southeast of New Salem.
Joe met the love of his life, Katherine (Kathy) Schlosser at a St. Vincent Hall dance. They married September 27, 1949, at St. Vincent Catholic Church. On that day Kathy was asked how many children she wanted, 12 she replied.
Thus, this union was blessed with 12 children; Donna (Doug) Schmidt, Darlene (Tim) Hill, Doug (Barb) Kautzman, Doris (Jim) Smith of Bismarck, Debby (Ray Butler) Johnson, Grand Forks, Dale (Lisa) Kautzman, Shakopee, Minn., Daren Kautzman, West Fargo, Donavon (Marlene) Kautzman, David (Tamara) Kautzman, Diana (Dion) Bopp, Delton Kautzman, and Dana (Mike) Pazdernik of New Salem.
Joe was a man of faith, family, work ethic, musical talents, political views, a great conversationalist with friends of all generations.
He was a John Deere owner/manager for 46 years, from 1961 to 2007. Kathy and the boys worked with him for many of those years. He was a lifelong member of St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem Fire Department and Lions Club. He was part of the crew that in 1974 coordinated to transport Salem Sue from La Crosse, Wis., to School Hill where she stands as the World's Largest Holstein Cow. Joe and Kathy loved dancing and spent many a weekend night on the dance floor along with friends Joe and Clara Schaner and Kenny and Katie Kunz.
He had an exceptional memory for detail and especially local history. Joe was a mechanical wiz, his hobby was finding and restoring tractors from his younger years. Joe and Kathy, and in later years his brothers and sons, made an annual trip to attend the Western Minnesota Stream Threshers Reunion in Rollag, Minn. He especially enjoyed the large gas tractors.
As an accomplished musician, self-taught to play the organ, piano and accordion, he was part of several local bands. He also played piano to entertain residents and staff at Elm Crest Manor. More recently he recorded CD's for his family's enjoyment.
Joe and Kathy have 28 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren, with one great-grand on the way.
Joe is survived by sister, Mary Stein, Mandan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Father Jerome Kautzman, Bismarck, Tom Kautzman, Fargo, George (Phyllis) Kautzman, Mandan, Pat Kautzman, Bismarck, and Sister Stella Olson, Fargo.
Joe was greeted in heaven by his bride Kathy and daughters: his angel Josephine and his princess Diana; parents George and Rose; infant brother George, brother, Dan; father and mother-in-law Peter and Isabella Schlosser; and numerous other close relations.
Memorials are suggested to St. Pius V Catholic Church or Elm Crest Manor Nursing Home or a charity of your choice.
