Joseph Kautzman

Joe was a man of faith, family, work ethic, musical talents, political views, a great conversationalist with friends of all generations.

He was a John Deere owner/manager for 46 years, from 1961 to 2007. Kathy and the boys worked with him for many of those years. He was a lifelong member of St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem Fire Department and Lions Club. He was part of the crew that in 1974 coordinated to transport Salem Sue from La Crosse, Wis., to School Hill where she stands as the World's Largest Holstein Cow. Joe and Kathy loved dancing and spent many a weekend night on the dance floor along with friends Joe and Clara Schaner and Kenny and Katie Kunz.

He had an exceptional memory for detail and especially local history. Joe was a mechanical wiz, his hobby was finding and restoring tractors from his younger years. Joe and Kathy, and in later years his brothers and sons, made an annual trip to attend the Western Minnesota Stream Threshers Reunion in Rollag, Minn. He especially enjoyed the large gas tractors.

As an accomplished musician, self-taught to play the organ, piano and accordion, he was part of several local bands. He also played piano to entertain residents and staff at Elm Crest Manor. More recently he recorded CD's for his family's enjoyment.