Joseph Kalvoda

Joseph John Kalvoda, 88, Mandan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at Sunset Drive, a Prospera Community.

A celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Christ the King Parish, Mandan, with Father Fred Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m.

Joe was born the son of Joseph and Stepanka (Slaby) Kalvoda on Dec. 19, 1931, in Bismarck. He graduated from Mandan High School. Joe married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Knoll) Kalvoda on Nov. 27, 1957. Together they raised seven children. He was a dairy and small grain farmer south of Mandan. He retired from farming in 1996 and took a job as a custodian at Christ the King School in Mandan for 10 years where he was known as “Grandpa Joe.”