Joseph Kalvoda

Joseph John Kalvoda, 88, Mandan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at Sunset Drive, a Prospera Community.
A celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Christ the King Parish, Mandan, with Father Fred Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m.
Joe was born the son of Joseph and Stepanka (Slaby) Kalvoda on Dec. 19, 1931, in Bismarck. He graduated from Mandan High School. Joe married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Knoll) Kalvoda on Nov. 27, 1957. Together they raised seven children. He was a dairy and small grain farmer south of Mandan. He retired from farming in 1996 and took a job as a custodian at Christ the King School in Mandan for 10 years where he was known as “Grandpa Joe.”
He and Mary Ann moved into Mandan in 2010 where they enjoyed being part of many activities, including volunteering for RSVP and Burleigh/Morton County fingerprinting. Joe was a founding member of Christ the King Church. He was also a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, St. Anthony Verein, and West River Lions. Joe was a licensed Amateur Radio operator and a Sky Warn spotter. He was on many agricultural-related committees and boards, holding several positions. He enjoyed bowling, trap shooting, playing games with his family, and WWII history. He was an avid collector of John Deere toy tractors as well as WWII airplanes. Everyone knew Joe loved Fords and John Deere.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe is survived by his seven children, Deb (Joe) Braun, Kathy (Davy) Kottsick, Lorie (Dwight) Pletan, Sharon (Mark) Malm, Joan (Jeff) Dietz, Joe (Laura) Kalvoda, Julie (Joseph) Crispell; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Emil (Mary) Kalvoda, Frances Lauzer, Lillian (Karl) Kruzela, Henry (Josie) Kalvoda; sister-in-law, Dolores Knoll; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Ann (2017); and three brothers-in-law, Norman Lauzer, Eugene Knoll, and James Knoll.
A special thank you to the staff who cared for Joe at Edgewood Vista Mandan, Sanford Health Bismarck, Sunset Drive, a Prospera Community, and Sanford Hospice.
“Your physical being may be gone, but your spirit lives on with us.”
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
7:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
10:30AM
505 10th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554