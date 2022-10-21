BEULAH - Joseph Huntimer, Jr., 88, of Beulah, ND died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah with Fr. Thomas Grafsgaard officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Beulah.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT on Sunday, October 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 PM.
