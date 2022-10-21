BEULAH - Joseph Huntimer, Jr., 88, of Beulah, ND died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah with Fr. Thomas Grafsgaard officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Beulah.