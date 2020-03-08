Joseph Carlson

Joseph L. “Bob" Carlson, age 87, joined his beloved wife of 60 years in heaven on Feb. 17, 2020.

Joe was born on May 30, 1932, to Adolf and Ethel (Engberg) Carlson in Crosby. In 1950, Joe graduated from Crosby High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon completing basic training and technical school, Joe became an Airman 1st Class and was assigned to the 334th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron in the Kimpo Air Force Base as a Weapons Maintenance Specialist during the Korean War in 1953.

After returning home and being discharged from the Air Force, Joe spent his time working at his aunt's cafes and road construction until he was accepted into the North Dakota Highway Patrol Training Academy in 1959. After patrolling the roads for three years, Joe took the job as the state safety director for the Highway Patrol. With this position, Joe earned the respect of many high state officials and trained thousands on many different safety topics ranging from ordinances to defensive driving. After serving the state of North Dakota for 35 years, Joe retired in 1994 as the Assistant Director of Drivers License and Traffic Safety.