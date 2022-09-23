BISMARCK - Jonathan Fischer, age 50, of Bismarck passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Jonathan was the son of Darwin and Carlotta (Metzger) Fischer. He was born June 12, 1972, in Sleepy Eye, MN. He was raised in Bismarck and attended Special Education classes in the Bismarck Public Schools. Jon lived at home with his parents and was their focus in life. In addition to his parents, Jon leaves behind his only sibling, his brother Michael Fischer and sister-in-law Raquel, his niece Abby Jessen, his Grandmother Wanda (Lenihan) Fischer, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jon was preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather Clarence Fischer, his maternal Grandfather Don Metzger, his maternal Grandmother Norma (Wald) Metzger and his Aunt Cecelia Metzger. Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a memorial donation to a charity of your choice. For those wishing to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family, go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.