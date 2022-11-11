WHITE SHIELD - Jolita Rae Mountain, 55, of White Shield, ND, began her journey on November 7, 2022, in Minot, ND.

Jolita Rae Mountain, Woman Who Doesn't Look Back, was born on May 15, 1967, in Minot, ND to Ernestine Red Fox Mountain and Joseph R. Mountain Sr.

Jolita attended elementary school in Mandan and graduated high school from Bismarck High in 1985. In 1986, she moved with her mom to Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, where she worked at a number of different jobs. It was at this time that she continued her fierce independent ways and settled down and married Kriss Grinolds in May of 1994. From that union came Tyler Lee Wolfgang Grinolds and Erin Brenna Marie Mountain Grinolds. During this time, she opened her heart and home to her niece Linda "Cissy" Jeanotte and nephew Edison Redday.

Jo and family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she attended college and earned her Bachelor's degree in Native American Studies and an Associate's degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, in 2002. While attending college she was part of the Native American Culture Club, which she enjoyed very much. After receiving her degrees, Jolita and her family moved to Grand Forks.

In 2004, together, her and Kriss adopted her grandson Chaske Joaquin Mountain Grinolds.

After the dissolution of her marriage in 2007, Jolita remained in North Dakota where she worked various jobs, including RA at United Tribes Technical College.

In 2018, she became a first-time grandmother to Marley, who she loved and enjoyed spending time with. In 2019, she welcomed her second granddaughter, Leah, whom she loved just as much.

For the last few years, she made her home in White Shield until the time of her death. During this time, she was supported in her quest for sobriety by the staff of Safe Haven and her family who lived there. She was very proud that she battled the disease of addiction and won that battle this past year.

Jolita enjoyed spending time with her beautiful grandbabies, doing adult coloring books, word finds, reading gothic-mystery horror books and watching horror movies.

She was so proud of her children Tyler, Erin, and Chaske and loved them more than anything.

Jo is survived by her children, Tyler (Deunan) Grinolds, Erin (Jordan) Grinolds, Chaske Grinolds; granddaughters, Marley and Leah; siblings, Joseph R Mountain Jr, Jewel (Frank) Felix, Linda (Bill) Gourneau, Sandra (Mike) Fox, Jacki (Mark) Howling Wolf, Beverly Luger, Lorraine Talks, Ila Painte; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ernest Red Fox and Veda Azure Red Fox; paternal grandparents, Moses and Edith Morrisette Mountain; her mother, Ernestine Red Fox Mountain; father, Joseph Mountain Sr.; siblings, Brenda Bradfield Jeanotte, Glen Todd Fox, Francine Lamrose and Stacey Lynn Mountain.

Wake will begin November 13, 2022, at 5 P.M at the Ralph Wells Community Center, White Shield ND. Funeral Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11 A.M with interment to follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, White Shield, ND. Meal to follow at the Complex.