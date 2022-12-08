John Wells

LEMMON—John Wells, age 100, of Lemmon, SD, passed away at his home on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 in Lemmon, SD.

Memorial services for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon, SD, with Pastor Charlotte Kvale officiating.

Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 with full military honors.

John Emmett Wells was born in Ft. Yates, ND, on October 3, 1922 to John and Mollie (Red Fox) Wells. He grew up in the Bixby area south of Bison, SD.

On his 20th birthday, October 3, 1942 he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served in the Pacific Theatre including Iwo Jima among other places. Following his discharge he returned to Lemmon, SD, and began working as a grain buyer. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Rook. John retired in 1978 after 40 years. He enjoyed his family, children and grandchildren to the fullest and had a huge passion for the game of Farkle. He played many many times and never passed up an opportunity.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wells; son, Gary (Theresa) Wells; daughters, Linda (Dave) Galusha and Lorri Bauler; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brother, Lanny (Pam) Wells; sister, Mary Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Molly Wells; son, Rick Wells; two granddaughters; and nine brothers and sisters.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.