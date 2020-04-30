John Sherek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Douglas Sherek, 73, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Baptist Home, Bismarck. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place.

John was born to Wilfred and Ione (Arneson) Sherek in Grand Forks on Sept. 6, 1946. Following graduation from Lankin Public in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall. He went to basic training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. John survived a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam. He was then stationed at Lake Mead, Nev., and was honorably discharged in May 1969.

After his service, he returned to California and graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in art. John returned to North Dakota and worked with the Forest Service planting shelter belts around Walsh County. John also helped run Sherek's Bar in Lankin with his dad until it closed. He then worked for Friendship CHI Inc. in Park River until his retirement.

He was a very accomplished artist. John's artwork depicted life in rural ND. He was a kind and loving man, who loved animals. He enjoyed gardening, making wine, painting, drawing, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He was an avid bicyclist and jogger.