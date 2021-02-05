John Schneider
John Schneider, 89, Strasburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Linton Hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg, with Rev. Shannon Lucht officiating. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. the same day. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
John was born Dec. 19, 1931, to Wendelin and Ottillia (Haag) Schneider in rural Strasburg, where he was raised and educated. He farmed until he entered the U.S. Army and served from Sept.4, 1953 until Aug. 15, 1955. Following his service, he continued farming until 1957. On June 17, 1958, he married Lillian Volk in Strasburg. He then went into the bar business and operated Strasburg Lounge and The Blue Room. He worked for Strasburg Public School for seven years until retiring due to MS. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the City Council, Beaver Valley Horse Club, and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. His hobby was working, but he also enjoyed traveling, fishing, and trail rides. John looked forward to going to Ampride and shooting the breeze with his coffee group. He was good at looking for a window of opportunity to drop in a dry joke for his grandkids. Most of his days were spent glued to the TV, because he loved watching sports, especially baseball. In his younger days, his children loved it when he took the rare time out of his hardworking day and picked up a baseball bat and hit balls into the field - each one soared through the air. The kids all looked on in awe.
Despite his diagnosis with MS in the late 1980s, he refused to let it get him down. He kept his smile, never gave up and participated in more things than anyone could imagine doing.
He kept going and going. His bravery and strength were unbelievable and admired by those around him.
He will be loved forever and is survived by his daughters, Mary (Steve) Kilwein, Bismarck and Karen (Bert) Olson, West Fargo; son, John (Michelle) Schneider Jr., Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; sister, Mary Grinsteiner, Linton; brother, Mike (Johanna) Schneider, Strasburg; ten grandchildren, Kent (Gretchen) Welk, Eric (Nikki) Welk, Tonya (Troy) Anderson, Tanya Schneider, Marlon Reddog, Cloe (Garrett) Kilwein, Tess Kilwein, Christian Kilwein, Johnny Mac Schneider and Samuel Schneider; and eight great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Rick Schneider; sisters, Betty Bosch, Katie Bosch, Helen Holzer, and Angeline Frison; and brother, Alvin Schneider.
Special thanks to the Strasburg Care Center and Linton Hospital staff for their extraordinary care! You are the true heroes.
