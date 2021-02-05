John Schneider

John was born Dec. 19, 1931, to Wendelin and Ottillia (Haag) Schneider in rural Strasburg, where he was raised and educated. He farmed until he entered the U.S. Army and served from Sept.4, 1953 until Aug. 15, 1955. Following his service, he continued farming until 1957. On June 17, 1958, he married Lillian Volk in Strasburg. He then went into the bar business and operated Strasburg Lounge and The Blue Room. He worked for Strasburg Public School for seven years until retiring due to MS. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the City Council, Beaver Valley Horse Club, and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. His hobby was working, but he also enjoyed traveling, fishing, and trail rides. John looked forward to going to Ampride and shooting the breeze with his coffee group. He was good at looking for a window of opportunity to drop in a dry joke for his grandkids. Most of his days were spent glued to the TV, because he loved watching sports, especially baseball. In his younger days, his children loved it when he took the rare time out of his hardworking day and picked up a baseball bat and hit balls into the field - each one soared through the air. The kids all looked on in awe.