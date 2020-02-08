John Salwei

John was born Dec. 6, 1948, and was raised in Zeeland by his parents John and Rose Salwei. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and working for his father's house moving company. He was proud of his Zeeland roots. He married his high school sweetheart, Sheila, and he spent the next 50 years married to the love of his life. John graduated from college and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. John returned home after his military service and pursued a career in education. He believed strongly in the power of education and spent his life relentlessly improving education for his students and staff.