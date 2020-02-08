John Salwei

Dr. John Martin Salwei, 71, Bismarck, passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2020, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosaryigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
John was born Dec. 6, 1948, and was raised in Zeeland by his parents John and Rose Salwei. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and working for his father's house moving company. He was proud of his Zeeland roots. He married his high school sweetheart, Sheila, and he spent the next 50 years married to the love of his life. John graduated from college and was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. John returned home after his military service and pursued a career in education. He believed strongly in the power of education and spent his life relentlessly improving education for his students and staff.
John was a loving husband, an incredible father, a devoted Christian, a passionate leader, and a proud grandfather. He will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors, his devotion to his family, and his ability to empower others. He left this earth knowing he positively influenced countless people and will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Reede), Bismarck; children, Sarah (Andrew) Jordan and Michael (Rhiannon) Salwei; siblings, Inez Schneider, Anna Marie (Dale) Magstadt, David (Lenora) Salwei, and Greg (Cindy) Salwei; mother-in-law, Violet Reede; and his beautiful grandchildren, Ava, Madison and Jackson Jordan, and Lily, Emersyn, and Nash Salwei.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Salwei; sister, Sylvia Appel; brother, Donald Salwei; father-in-law, Victor Reede; brother-in-laws, Neil Reede, Thomas Schneider, and Peter Appel; sister-in-law Louise Salwei, and nephew, Paul Sorum.
To share memories of John and to sign the online guest book, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.