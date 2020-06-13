× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Opp, 81, Glen Ullin, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Sylvia Bull officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. There will be no viewing, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Glen Ullin City Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., following the service.

John was born June 28, 1938, near Glen Ullin, to John J. Opp and Helen (Kitzan) Opp. He was raised on the family farm near Glen Ullin and graduated from Glen Ullin High School. Following high school, he graduated from Bismarck Junior College with a liberal arts degree then attended Dickinson State Teaching College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. He and his family then traveled to Denver, Colo., to further his education and earned a Master's of Social Work degree.

John married LaVilla Bopp on May 11, 1957, and they had three children, Kenyon, Kenneth and Kristi. They raised their family in Washburn, Minot and Bismarck.