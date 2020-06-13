John Opp, 81, Glen Ullin, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Sylvia Bull officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. There will be no viewing, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Glen Ullin City Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., following the service.
John was born June 28, 1938, near Glen Ullin, to John J. Opp and Helen (Kitzan) Opp. He was raised on the family farm near Glen Ullin and graduated from Glen Ullin High School. Following high school, he graduated from Bismarck Junior College with a liberal arts degree then attended Dickinson State Teaching College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. He and his family then traveled to Denver, Colo., to further his education and earned a Master's of Social Work degree.
John married LaVilla Bopp on May 11, 1957, and they had three children, Kenyon, Kenneth and Kristi. They raised their family in Washburn, Minot and Bismarck.
His career was in social work where he first was a case worker which was followed by the job of director for the McLean County Welfare Board before becoming the Ward County Welfare Director. John advanced to the position of administrator of the Economic Assistance Program for the North Dakota Department of Human Services in Bismarck. This is where he finished out his 40-year career doing what he loved, helping people.
Through the years, John was very active in his churches and other service organizations. He served on numerous church committees and taught Sunday school at Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck. He was president of the North Dakota Conference of Social Welfare and served as president of the Flickertail Woodcarvers in Bismarck, New Town Senior Citizens Center and the Mountrail County Senior Citizen Centers Group.
In his free time he enjoyed deer hunting and coyote calling with his granddaughter, Kaila, and painting and woodcarving with granddaughters Taylor, Lisa and Jordyn.
John's favorite pastime was working with wood. In the mid-eighties John joined the Flickertail Woodcarvers in Bismarck and that was where he found his passion for woodcarving.
John is survived by his divorced wife, Lavilla Opp, Bismarck; children, Kenyon (Linda) Opp, Bismarck, Kenneth (Jessica) Opp, Puyallup, Wash., and Kristi (Donnie) Pennington, New Town; grandchildren, Kaila (Tyler) Rohrich, Bismarck, Taylor, Lisa and Jordyn Pennington, New Town, and Crystalyn and Lucas Opp, Puyallup, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Myles Rohrich, Bismarck; brother, Marvin Opp, Glen Ullin; sisters, Gladys (Roland) Fischer, Mandan, Hilda (Gary) Gappert, Mandan, Helen Bickel, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen (Kitzan) Opp; brothers, Ray, Emil and Adam; sisters, Florence Heinle and Alice Wetzel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
