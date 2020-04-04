John Murphy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Wendelin Murphy was born July 5, 1929 to Terrence and Lenora Murphy, the eldest of three living children. In 1940, his mother died in childbirth with the birth of her fourth child. As a result, at the age of 15, John took over the management of his family farm. This fostered his strongest attributes as protector and provider for others -- not only his own family, but the members of his community, as well.

He then graduated from Bordulac High and attended NDSU. With a strong sense of duty to continue the legacy of farming begun by his great-grandfather, John William Murphy, one of the founding members of Foster County, he returned to the farm after one year of education.

He was an efficient and analytical farmer and was well respected as a cattleman and rancher. A normal farming day usually started at 8 a.m. and ended by suppertime. Only on extremely rare occasions did he work on Sundays. One of his favorite farming tasks was stacking hay and riding horse, which he did until the age of 80.