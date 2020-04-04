John Murphy

John Wendelin Murphy was born July 5, 1929 to Terrence and Lenora Murphy, the eldest of three living children. In 1940, his mother died in childbirth with the birth of her fourth child. As a result, at the age of 15, John took over the management of his family farm. This fostered his strongest attributes as protector and provider for others -- not only his own family, but the members of his community, as well.
He then graduated from Bordulac High and attended NDSU. With a strong sense of duty to continue the legacy of farming begun by his great-grandfather, John William Murphy, one of the founding members of Foster County, he returned to the farm after one year of education.
He was an efficient and analytical farmer and was well respected as a cattleman and rancher. A normal farming day usually started at 8 a.m. and ended by suppertime. Only on extremely rare occasions did he work on Sundays. One of his favorite farming tasks was stacking hay and riding horse, which he did until the age of 80.
In 1953, John married Bertha (Seitz), and together they raised five children, whom he often called his “pride and joy.” During his marriage of 63 years, John and Bertha were committed to the needs of both family and community. He served for 30 years as Foster County Commissioner and loved every minute of it. In addition, he served on the ND Association of Counties, township board, and the local hospital board. John was always busy working to solve various types of problems, from the complex math problems assigned to his children, to solving the problems of the community as County Commissioner and Township Board member.
The Murphy family and the family farm was not neglected during his many years of service to Foster County. Eventually, his sons Michael and John, made farming their occupation, and joined him on the family farm.
To this end, John was an avid reader and collector of interesting artifacts. He and Bertha enjoyed travelling the world, both here, in North Dakota, and as far away as Tahiti and China. Their trips always ended with discussions showing an increased appreciation for the earth's beauty, and the cultures of other peoples. He and Bertha were committed to seeing their children educated. Their daughter, Louise, practiced medicine as a family physician. Their son, Paul, became an attorney, and their daughter, Eileen, worked as a university professor.
Among his greatest pleasures were family trips to the pasture to find crocuses in the spring, the trips to Kelly Creek, picnics at Dry Lake, spring cattle drives, and the generosity shown by opening his home to many who were entertained by his great ability to tell a good story. He always enjoyed seeing the family around the large formal dining room table, discussing various matters ranging from politics, to science, to cultural issues.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha, daughter Louise and Robert Biwer; Michael and Cindy, Eileen and Rodney Savelkoul, John and Tina, and Paul, as well as his 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Christopher, Adam (Rachel and baby Gwen) Biwer, and Shannon (Peter and baby Ivan) Reimer; Jenna (Brett) Hershberger and Casey (Maartje) Murphy; Margaret, Elliot, Audra, and Lily Savelkoul; Jessica (Christopher, and children Jack, Lucas, and Emerson) Skadberg, James, Shania (Seth) Gilliss, and Jonathan; Connal and Ceara; and his younger brother and sister Dan Murphy and MaryKay Puffee.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 4. A memorial Mass open to the public will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Carrington Cemetery.
