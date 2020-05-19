× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of John McCormick.

John McCormick, 60, Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Mandan, passed away at home with his family by his side May 16, 2020.

John was born May 20, 1959 to Jack and Virginia McCormick. He was one of five siblings and shared his birthday with his twin Kelly. He was raised in Mandan and later moved to Las Vegas, Nev., to join his brother Hank. He met his wife Connie and her son Gary. They married in 1992 and had their son Alex.

John was a die hard Steelers fan and a loving family man. His family meant the world to him. He was always fun to be around and always made people laugh with his quick wit and humor.

He is survived by his wife Connie; sons Alex McCormick and Gary Bressem III; sister, Teri McCormick and twin sister Kelly McCormick; father-in-law, Ronald Connor; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins that will all miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virginia; sister, Jackie McCormick; brother, Hank McCormick; mother-in-law, Carol Connor; niece, Keri Hitt.

