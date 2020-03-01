John Loudermilk, 56, of Bismarck, passed away Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020, after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis, at Saint Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.
John William Loudermilk was born on May 14, 1964 in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Boudy James (BJ) and Mary (Ducker) Loudermilk. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1982. He attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1990. After graduation he lived and worked in Bismarck.
He grew up traveling the world as his father was enlisted in the United States Air Force and then worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. John lived in Tonopah, Nev.; Berlin, Germany; Minot; Waverly, Iowa; Lewisburg, WVa.; Riverdale; Yankton, S.D. and finally, Bismarck. John loved fishing, snowmobiling, boating and time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Kim (Kendall) Fox, niece, Amanda (Tyson) Keith, nephew, Matthew (Danielle) Fox and six grandnephews and grandnieces, Harper, Liam, Jameson, Delilah, Madeline and Josephine.
He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Boudy James Loudermilk, Jr., and his grandparents. John has been cremated and a family service will be held in Waverly, Iowa. He will be interned with his parents, infant twin brothers, and older brother in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to The Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota.