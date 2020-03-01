John Loudermilk, 56, of Bismarck, passed away Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020, after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis, at Saint Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.

John William Loudermilk was born on May 14, 1964 in Sacramento, Calif., the son of Boudy James (BJ) and Mary (Ducker) Loudermilk. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1982. He attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1990. After graduation he lived and worked in Bismarck.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He grew up traveling the world as his father was enlisted in the United States Air Force and then worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. John lived in Tonopah, Nev.; Berlin, Germany; Minot; Waverly, Iowa; Lewisburg, WVa.; Riverdale; Yankton, S.D. and finally, Bismarck. John loved fishing, snowmobiling, boating and time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his sister, Kim (Kendall) Fox, niece, Amanda (Tyson) Keith, nephew, Matthew (Danielle) Fox and six grandnephews and grandnieces, Harper, Liam, Jameson, Delilah, Madeline and Josephine.