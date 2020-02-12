John Jung, 64, Mandan, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Spirit of Life, Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Brandon Wolf officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, with a vigil/rosary service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.

John was born Nov. 18, 1955 in Dickinson to Mike and Eva (Betchner) Jung. He was raised and educated in Dickinson, graduating from Dickinson High School in 1974. On Feb. 7, 1975, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Dickinson, he married Janice Praus. He worked construction all his life. He worked in residential, commercial and industrial fields. He loved building and working on bridges. Cars, cars and more cars was his passion. He loved his 60s music and westerns. His nickname was “Johnny the Joker” and everyone knows why!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Crystal Jung-Wandler, Rockford, Minn.; son, Brandon, Mandan; brother, Jeff (Candy), Bowman; sister, Joleen (Joel) Obrigewitch, Surprise, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Judy Jung, Bowman; three grandchildren, Franky, Aaron, and Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.