John Johnson

John Kenneth Johnson was born to Emil K and Anna Johnson on May 14, 1926 on the farmstead where he lived and worked for 94 years. As he grew up, his love for farming grew. His stories were endless of the hard work, fun and pranks he pulled as a child and adult. He attended Reich School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He enjoyed auctioneering but as farming got busier just didn’t have the time.

He met his future wife when he bid on her basket at a school social. He married Edna Drake on Nov. 6, 1955 in Napoleon. They made their home on Johnny’s farmstead and worked side by side on the farm, a place they both loved. John provided for his family as a passionate farmer and steward of the land. Farming was often challenging, but he never gave up. He was a hard worker and when the snow would start to melt, he started talking about pulling out the plow and packer, always excited to plant seeds for another new crop. For 20 years, John did custom combining, joining the crew when they reached South Dakota. In later years, his “job” was to plant the corn, which he finished just a week ago. He also loved haying and taking off the crop in his Massey, which is nearly as old as he was.