John Johnson, 94, of Kintyr, passed away May 29, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, at United Methodist Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Family and friends are welcome to attend and encouraged to make their own choice regarding wearing face protection.
John Kenneth Johnson was born to Emil K and Anna Johnson on May 14, 1926 on the farmstead where he lived and worked for 94 years. As he grew up, his love for farming grew. His stories were endless of the hard work, fun and pranks he pulled as a child and adult. He attended Reich School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He enjoyed auctioneering but as farming got busier just didn’t have the time.
He met his future wife when he bid on her basket at a school social. He married Edna Drake on Nov. 6, 1955 in Napoleon. They made their home on Johnny’s farmstead and worked side by side on the farm, a place they both loved. John provided for his family as a passionate farmer and steward of the land. Farming was often challenging, but he never gave up. He was a hard worker and when the snow would start to melt, he started talking about pulling out the plow and packer, always excited to plant seeds for another new crop. For 20 years, John did custom combining, joining the crew when they reached South Dakota. In later years, his “job” was to plant the corn, which he finished just a week ago. He also loved haying and taking off the crop in his Massey, which is nearly as old as he was.
John loved his community and was very proud of being a part of starting and growing the Napoleon Ambulance Department and Rural Fire Department. In 1951, John had a small tractor fire which he put out with a fire extinguisher. This small event led him to start a business, Fyr-Fyter Sales and Service. He saw the need for someone to recharge and sell fire extinguishers. Every time he saw an extinguisher, whether it was in a home or business, he checked the pressure and pounded the bottom to loosen the powder. John was Rural Fire Chief for many years and loved that job too. He faithfully supported other community events, buying tickets to raffles/dinners even when he knew he couldn’t attend the event. John and Edna together supported North Dakota Farmers Union and gave many hours to the Emmons County Farmers Union as Board President.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years; 3 children Laurie (Roger) Weigel, Bismarck, James Kyle, Kintyre and Jeff (Patricia), Denver; 7 grandchildren, Michelle, Mitch, Michaela, Jessica, Kelsey, Rachel, Colleen; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Clifford; sisters Beulah Pickens, June Nash; sister-in-law Arvada Johnson and brother-in-law James Campagna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Anna, brothers Einerd, Wesley, Clarence; sisters Sylvia, Gladys, Alice; parents-in-law, Clarence and Helen Drake and many brothers and sister in laws. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Napoleon Care Center, Napoleon Ambulance, Napoleon Fire Department or charity of your choice.
Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.