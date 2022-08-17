BISMARCK - John J. Reis, 93, of Bismarck, passed away August 14, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck, ND. Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND. A Livestream of the Service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Ascension Catholic Church, with a Rosary and Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of John, please make memorials to Red River Valley Hospice, 1701 38th St. S., Suite 101, Fargo, ND 58103.