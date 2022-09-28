John J. Michlitsch

BISMARCK - John J. Michlitsch, 75, Bismarck, formerly of West Fargo, peacefully went to heaven on September 23, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 30, at 10:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a rosary/vigil will begin at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be 12:00 pm at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with military honors.

John was born on July 8, 1947, in Mandan, ND, to Anton and Alouise (Jochim) Michlitsch. He graduated from Flasher High School in 1966. John was drafted by the US Army on June 8, 1967, and courageously served in the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart along with many other military honors. John achieved the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged on June 6, 1969.

John married the love of his life, Sharon Friesz, on June 3, 1972. In 2022, they celebrated their Golden Anniversary. From this marriage, they raised their only son, Tim.

John had various jobs after his military service. He was most proud of his trucking business, Midwest Transportation, of 30+ years that he owned and operated out of West Fargo. Outside of being a business owner, he was most proud of his grandkids, who he loved and adored and enjoyed spending time with.

In retirement, John and Sharon enjoyed their winter home in Arizona and traveling to Washington to see Tim and his wife, Jamie, and their grandkids. Together, John and Sharon enjoyed a seasonal lake cabin on Lake Cormorant, MN, where he enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening along with four wheeling.

John will be missed by his wife of 50 years and best friend, Sharon; Tim and Jamie with their children Sawyer, Cambelle, and Turner; sisters Karen (Iain) Hodge, MN, Barbara (Mike) Kaplan, NY, Joyce (Ken) Eckroth, OH, JoAnn (Nick) Moser, MN; brother Tony (Michelle) Michlitsch, ND; and many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Alouise; an infant brother; in-laws Jacob and Mathilda Friesz; and other extended family members.

To share memories of John, sign the online guestbook, and view the service livestream please visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.